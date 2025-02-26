SACO – Daniel C. Allen of Saco, Maine, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in his home after a long period of declining health. Daniel was born in Dixfield, Maine, on Dec. 8, 1927 to John and Leola (Duley) Allen.

He attended schools in Strong and West Paris, Maine, leaving home at 17 years old and working for Bath Iron Works. In 1946, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country for three years, spending time in France and Germany. After being discharged, he attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where he advanced his knowledge of radio and antenna microwaves. After graduation, he moved back east to Massachusetts and held positions at Raytheon and General Electric before finding his lifelong career at Grabriel Electronics in Scarborough, Maine, until his retirement in 1990.

﻿Dan married Norma Brand in 1951 and they resided in Kennebunkport until their divorce in 1980. Together, he and Norma raised four children, two boys and two girls. In 1982, he married Joanne Savasta and they resided together in Saco until his passing on Sunday. Dan loved to ski, golf, hike, and spend time outdoors. Many days, you could find him gliding down one mountain after another, taking his children skiing and later his grandchildren. He even spent some time on the big mountains out west in Colorado and Utah. In warmer weather, you could find him working on projects outside, gardening, golfing, or enjoying the backyard pool with family and friends. He always seemed to stay busy with one thing or another.

﻿Dan was predeceased by his parents, his son Mark Allen, a brother John Allen, and sisters June Parella, Sandra Condarino, and Esther Jean. He is survived by his wife Joanne Allen; his son Matthew Allen, daughters Nancy Soule-Theriault and Lorraine Alden, two step-daughters Tonia Letellier and Teresa Plummer; 11 grandchildren, Dave, Max, Jazz, Kiera, Gabriel, Travis, Dillan, Josiah, Jacob, Benjamin, and Nathaniel; seven great grandchildren, Taylor, Bryce, Rhys, Owen, Gabriel, Rocco, and Kaito; and his sisters Josie Levesque and Shirley Keener.

﻿A celebration of life will be held at the Dennett Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, on Sunday, March 2, with visiting hours from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and a brief service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be scheduled for a later date at the South Buxton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Dyer Library

371 Main Street

Saco, ME 04072

