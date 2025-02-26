SOUTH PORTLAND – Edith “Edie” Sylvia (Liukkonen) Thomas, 98, of South Portland, passed away at her home on Feb. 16, 2025. She was born in St. George, Maine on Sept. 24, 1926, daughter of the late John and Ellen (Hendrickson) Liukkonen. Edie married Andrew F. Thomas on June 4, 1955 and were married for 64 years until his death on Dec. 28, 2019.

She received her education through both St. George and South Portland school departments. She was employed at Liggett’s Drug Store for 11 years and then at Maine Savings Bank- Millcreek Branch in South Portland for 32 years. During her years at the bank, she made many friends. Edie was a member of the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Portland, now in Scarborough, and was active in the Ivy Ladies Fellowship at Second Parish.

Edie and her husband, Andy, both had a love for travel. They enjoyed visits to some of the big cities of our country, as well as to Florida, California and yearly trips to the Amish Country in Pennsylvania. A highlight of their travels were two trips to London and Paris with excursions to all the points of interest.

She is survived by her nephews, Joseph E. Thomas (Tammy) of Vassalboro, Gerald W. Liukkonen (Jean) of Old Orchard Beach; her great niece, Heather (Chris) Corkrey and their daughter Maddie of Milford, Mass. She was predeceased by her brother, Oiva J. Liukkonen, her sister-in-law, Barbara M. Liukkonen, her sister, Helen Liukkonen Thomas and brother-in-law, Joseph E. Thomas Sr.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, with a funeral service immediately following at Hope Community Church, 879 Sawyer Street South Portland. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

The Family would like to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice Team for their wonderful care and support, Elena her friend and caregiver and all her friends who visited Edie, played music for her and brought dinner and other treats.

To view Edie’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Edie’s name are asked to consider:

the Greater Portland Christian School

1338 Broadway

South Portland, ME 041

