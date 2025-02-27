PORTLAND – Dorothy passed in Portland after a brief illness. She was the cherished daughter of the late Arthur and Viola Gallant. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Gallant, Robert Gallant, Loretta Flaherty, and Barbara Henningsen. Dorothy was the devoted wife of Alexander Pesce, who predeceased her in 2021 after 70 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Alex, in 2022. Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of love, embodied in her children: Catherine Overton (Joseph), Karen Stuart, Cynthia Hamilton (William), Nancy Davis, Marlene Honan (Dennis), and Stacey Pesce (wife of Alex).

She was a doting grandmother to 20 grandchildren, Nancy Warf (Joe), Christina Ayoub (Mohammed), Michael Overton (Andrea), Nicole Morin (Rick), Rhea Stuart, Jeffery Overton (Stephanie), Brittany O’Hora (Ian), John Fudala, Stephan Hamilton, Jennifer LeBlanc (Kevin), Christian Hamilton (Leanne), Matthew Fudala (Kirsten), Cassandra Pesce, Kristen Honan, Noelle Honan, Nicholas Davis, Maria Davis, Andrea Davis, Gina Davis, and Dominique Davis. Dorothy’s love extended further as she became a proud great-grandmother to 17 great-grandchildren, Annalise, William, Conner, Samira, Elise, Liam, Grace, Caleb, Calvin, Caliana, Aubrey, Austin, Henry, Millie, Luella, Madeleine, and Franklin.

A graduate of Cathedral High School, class of 1949 in Portland, Dorothy began her career at Schlotterbeck and Foss before dedicating her life to her family. After marrying Alexander, she focused on raising their children, pouring love and care into her home. She was a gifted seamstress, often creating beautiful clothing for her family, and a talented cook, particularly skilled in preparing Italian dishes. Dorothy’s love of crossword puzzles and Wordle kept her sharp, and she enjoyed traveling and shopping throughout her life. Above all, her deep faith in Jesus Christ was central to her being. Dorothy was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham, where she attended Mass regularly and drew strength from her spirituality.

Dorothy had a keen interest in current events, always staying informed and passionate about politics. She treasured family gatherings and the joy of welcoming new grandchildren into the fold. Her love, wisdom, and vibrant spirit will be profoundly missed by her family and friends.

Visiting hours will be from 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home in Windham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in North Windham, Maine, on Saturday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Dorothy‘s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

﻿

