What a sad situation for Sen. Collins as she bows to her self-proclaimed “King” Trump. Once, the most respected senator in the country — now, not so much.

I once admired Sen. Collins for her courage and dedication to all that Maine and the United States stood for. Time after time, she spoke truth to power without regard to her future or status within the once great Republican Party.

Sen. Collins’ new slogan, “As goes the once great Republican Party, so I work to take Maine and the United States with us.” As the clown show of Trump’s cabinet parades through review, Collins has supported 90% of these candidates from the Trump swamp. Pathetic!

Kennedy, for example. How will this nomination do anything but hurt the people of Maine? Senator, I would love an explanation of this choice and your position in general. The bottom-line, Senator: Your ratings are heading into the deep, deep south. Shame on you, Sen. Collins, because this is without a doubt one of the saddest chapters in the history of Maine and American politics.

What would Joshua Chamberlain say about your lack of patriotism and courage? I don’t know about you, but I can certainly imagine, and it would be most embarrassing to you and your legacy (what precious little is left of it). He put his life on the line to preserve the Union and all that it stands for at a critical time in our history. The history books are now ready to record your actions or lack thereof.

As our economy also heads south, Senator, what are you doing to address it? How about the stock market spooked by Trump’s tirades on tariffs and direct harm aimed at our most trusted and critical neighbors and trading partners. It has certainly impacted our net worth and that of so many Mainers and Americans. And this was totally unnecessary and created solely by Trump and his unchecked and unhinged lunacy. And I hold you responsible, because you remain so uncharacteristically frozen and silent.

You need to act now, Senator to salvage what we can of our credibility, our leadership, and the future of the great country. However, I am not holding my breath. It is clearly time to identify, recruit, and support strong candidates to ensure Sen. Collins’ retirement. I think that Chellie Pingree would be an ideal choice and deserves our support and encouragement. What a great way to support and reward her courage and leadership during these challenging times.

Maine has long stood for “Dirigo,” or leadership. But Sen. Collins prefers to relinquish that tradition in order and cower in fear to her self-proclaimed “King” Trump. If you agree, it is time to act. Please join me. Thank you.