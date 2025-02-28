YARMOUTH – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bonnie Pardue, who left us peacefully on Feb. 24, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Brunswick, Maine, she was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline Morse and Elwood Grover, as well as her seven siblings.

In 1959, at a sock hop in Brunswick, Bonnie met the love of her life, John. They married in 1964 and built a beautiful life together, sharing 60 wonderful years of marriage. Their love was a shining example of partnership, devotion, and laughter. Together, they raised three children, John Jr (spouse Jennifer), Michael, and Madeline Wirth (spouse Matthew), and her legacy lives on through 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly knew her as Nana.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Bonnie was the heart of her family. She was always on the move—full of high energy, positivity, and an unstoppable spirit. She was her family’s biggest supporter, cheering on every milestone with joy and pride. Her warmth, encouragement, and unwavering love touched everyone who knew her.

Bonnie’s vibrant personality extended beyond her family into her professional life. She dedicated nearly three decades to Bowdoin College, where she worked from 1987 until her retirement in 2015. Starting as a Switchboard Operator, she brought her lively spirit and dedication to various roles across the Bookstore, Career Planning, Student Activities, Craft Center, and Summer Camp. Even after retiring, her love for the children at Summer Camp kept her coming back to work part-time, where her energy and enthusiasm continued to inspire those around her.

Bonnie was a woman who never sat still. Whether she was traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren, or simply sharing laughter and stories with friends and family, she embraced life with open arms and a joyful heart.

Her love, energy, and kindness will be missed beyond measure but will live on in the memories of all who knew her.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.

