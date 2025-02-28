PHIPPSBURG – Harald E. Zinke, died on Feb. 21, 2025, A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg .

Memorial contributions

can be made to:

the Sportsman Club Assoc.

P.O. Box 298

Phippsburg ME 04562 or:

PHIPPSBURG American Legion

P.O. Box 93

Phippsburg, ME 04562

