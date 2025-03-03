According to American legend, the British Army band under Lord Cornwallis played the tune “The World Turned Upside Down” when they surrendered after the Siege of Yorktown, which basically ended the Revolutionary War in the Colonies. On July 4, 1776, our original Thirteen Colonies became America with the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Thanks to Donald Trump, the world is again turned upside down. These are and will become even more challenging times as the impacts of this president will further raise our costs across the board as tariffs kick in on March 4. Trump’s increased insanity will also cost us dearly. Centuries-old trading relationships have been shattered overnight and on Trump’s impulsive and authoritarian actions. As a result, these cherished relationships have been changed overnight and so will our costs.

I don’t know about you; life is getting increasingly expensive and complicated for our family. The losses in the stock market, inflation racing toward 7% and several other factors caused solely by Trump have impacted everyone — especially all of us who are not fortunate enough to be in the privileged 1% of the richest Americans in the country. These are the people who also just received trillions of dollars in tax cuts at our expense. Well, bless their hearts.

Now the press is under attack, Canada and Mexico are treated as enemies; the cost of gas and oil for our car, trucks and heating our homes will be going up more than 50 cents a gallon with tariffs (we get most of our oil from Canada). Even more damaging will be any Canadian reprisals (such as sending the oil that we now receive to China — and who could blame them?); those who truly need help through no fault of their own have been cut adrift; we have nobody to pick our crops and other chores that none of us want to do; our seniors will be at even greater risk … am I beginning to paint a clearer picture here?

The world has been turned upside down. And who is the most surprised? The Trump voters who lost their jobs, the Trump voters who have been deported, the Trump voters who are going to be saddled with unprecedented tariffs, the lower-income Trump voters who lost their Medicaid and all Trump voters, who were promised lower prices and more. Oops … surprise! As a side note, I know from my strong background in health care that our health care costs will rise far above any of Musk’s or Republicans’ promised “savings” as we all now have to pay for medical services that others can no longer afford. Thank you, Trump voters, for all of this. You will be on top of our minds as prices increase and life becomes even more unaffordable.

So, what can we do? First, please introduce yourself to Sen. Susan Collins and explain how these changes impact your life and security. It would be much easier for her to hear from us if the senator held town hall meetings. Let’s urge her to do so. In the future, we can certainly find better candidates who understand the lives of ordinary people and will help us improve them. That must be a top priority. And, while it reminds me of the rallies that I attended in the 1960s and 1970s (dating myself), we need to start standing up for ourselves and clearly demonstrate our discontent and that we are in this fight together.

The time for complaining is over and things are only getting worse. We must act now. We are the only ones who can turn the world right-side up. It will be done slowly but steadily, action by action, email by email, phone call by phone call, etc. We need courageous leaders who are willing to speak truth to power. Many of us have already started acting. Won’t you please join us? Here is a great place to start: Tell Sen. Susan Collins how much you appreciate her vote for the new budget and tax breaks for the richest 1% of Americans (which passed by only two votes). Send an email to her via collins.senate.gov or call her at (207) 622-8414 and demand that she votes for Maine people, not for “King” Trump or the Republican Party.

I am basically an optimistic person. However, that has been shaken. Together, we can and must make an important difference. Thank you.

Glenn Michaels is a Brunswick resident.

Copy the Story Link