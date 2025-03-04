BOWDOIN – Charles A. Calder, 77, of Bowdoin, passed away on Feb. 15, 2025.

Born Dec. 17, 1947, in Topsham, predeceased by his parents, George Calder and Bettina Burnett, of Brunswick. Charlie attended Brunswick Schools.

He worked as a mechanic before being hired by Doss Aviation at the Brunswick Naval Airbase where he fueled Naval aircraft and kept records of fueling details and other activities of the crew. He retired in May of 2011 when the Navy closed the Airbase.

One of Charlie’s greatest talents was fixing things. With a quick mind and a great imagination, he could fix almost anything from cars to computers. He was generous with his time and talents, always ready to help a friend, but rarely asking for help himself.

Charlie loved nature. He was an avid hiker, climbing Tumbledown Mountain and others numerous times. Visits to Coos Canyon, Height of Land and other scenic areas were definitely on his repeat list. He was a good steward of the land as well, always carrying out trash left by others to help keep the land as pristine as possible. He loved wildlife, with a special fondness for loons. He was also fascinated by crows and would frequently drive eight miles from home to a dirt parking lot where crows sometimes gathered, bringing unsalted peanuts that he would toss out to them. The crows learned to recognize him and, seeing his vehicle, would gather anticipating the treats. He also had a great fondness for cats, and several shared his life over the years, the most recent of which was a feisty tuxedo cat named Funny Face. ﻿

He is survived by his daughter, Liv Chase, of Portland.﻿

Charlie’s circle of friends was not large but his friendship was a gift to be treasured. ﻿

A memorial gathering will be held in the Spring. Anyone wishing to be notified of the date, time and location of the gathering may send their contact information by email with “Charlie” in the subject line to: livchase@yahoo.com or kelly04086@gmail.com. ﻿

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick.

