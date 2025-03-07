BRUNSWICK – Donna M. Havener, 72, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

She was born in Bath on Dec. 7, 1952, a daughter of John T. and Patricia (Staples) Green. She attended Bath Schools and Morse High School.

Donna was employed at Bath Memorial Hospital as a house cleaner and nurse’s aide for a short time she also worked at Parkview Hospital. For many years, she was a bus driver for Brunswick and Freeport School systems and later cleaned homes in the area.

Donna was very crafty and enjoyed making various crafts and baking treats, especially at Christmas.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Havener on Aug. 26, 2024; three brothers, John Green, Robert Green and Edward Green, one sister, June Batz.

She is survived by two sons, Christopher Green of Brunswick and Lenny Gilliam of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Lucas Green, Sydney Gilliam, Brooklyn Gilliam and Quinn Green; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

