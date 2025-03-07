SOUTH PORTLAND – Joan H. Lord passed peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at The Grande at South Portland.

She was born in Princeton, N.J. on Sept. 6, 1934, to Earl S. and Frances (Eubank) Henderson. After graduating from Princeton High School and Rider College, she lived in Woodstown, N.J. with her family before moving to Maine in 1967. Joan had a love for animals. Over the course of her life, she gave many strays and shelter animals a warm and loving home. Joan also enjoyed volunteering and fundraising for charities and causes that were close to her heart.

She had fond memories of family vacations across Canada and the United States. For years, the family held summertime reunions creating cherished memories. Joan had a wonderful sense of humor and was delightful company. She enjoyed puzzles, playing bridge, and was always up for a rousing game of Mexican Train Dominoes. In their retirement years, Joan and her husband, Tiny, enjoyed cruising and traveling across the country in their RV.

Joan is survived by her husband of 51 years, Graydon “Tiny” Lord; son, Robert E. Fast, Jr., and wife, Denise, of Freeport, daughter, Linda Jodrie and husband, Rob, of Kennebunk; granddaughter, Meghan Welch and husband, Bryan, of Wells, granddaughter, Sarah Kiers and husband, Dom, of Warwick, R.I.; and great-grandchildren Hailey Welch and Maddison Kiers. Joan is also survived by her brother, James Henderson and wife, Diane, of Seattle, Wash., sister, Nancy McConnell of Port Elizabeth, N.J.; stepson, Kerry Lord and wife, Mary Ann, of Blue Hill, stepson, Gregg Lord and wife, Daphne, of New Port Richey, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews; and step-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her stepdaughter, Sherry Gray.

Joan’s family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and the staff at The Grande for the wonderful care, support, and personal attention they provided. Graveside service will be held for family and friends on May 17, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

To express your thoughts and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter in Joan’s name.

