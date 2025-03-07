BATH – William E. Haggett passed away peacefully at his Birch Point home in West Bath on Saturday, March 1, 2025. He had been diagnosed with interstitial lung disease the previous October.

He was born in Bath to Doris Jordan and Charles Lemont Haggett. He attended Bath schools and met his future wife, Sally True, in the 8th grade. Two years later they began a 75-year relationship including 68 years of marriage. He was a member of the class of 1952 at Morse High School where he was an active member of the baseball, basketball and football teams and chairman of the student council his senior year. Bill graduated from Colby College in 1956, majoring in history, government and economics. He excelled as a pitcher on the Mule’s baseball team and was president of his Lambda Chi fraternity. He was a lifelong supporter of Colby College.

Bill served three years in the United States Air Force as a radar controller tracking naval planes flying out of their San Diego base.

Following his service Bill and Sally returned to Bath in 1960. Bill worked for Brown Wales Steel Co. of Cambridge, Mass. calling on their Maine customers, including BIW. Three years later he was recruited by BIW to be an assistant buyer in their purchasing department.

This began a remarkable 28-year career with BIW where he held many titles before he was chosen to lead the company as president and chairman of the board. During his time at BIW, 75 ships were delivered to the U.S. Navy. The company became highly diversified, building and repairing both combatant and merchant ships. At one time BIW’s employment reached 12,000 workers, a peace time high. Bill was proud of the BIW motto: “Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget”. At the national level he was awarded the Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz Award for exemplary leadership in the maritime defense industry. He also served on a Presidential Commission on Merchant Marine and Defense under Presidents Reagan and George H. W. Bush.

Bill service on other boards included the Bath City Council, Colby College, Maine Maritime Academy, Associated Industries of Maine, Maine Sports Hall of Fame, Maine Maritime Museum, Reed and Reed Construction and the Shipbuilders’ Council of America. He helped establish Hyde School in Bath and was on their initial board.

In 1992 Bill continued his shipbuilding career, moving with his wife to Saint John, New Brunswick to become president of Irving Shipbuilding LTD which was building 12 frigates for the Canadian Navy in its Saint John and Halifax shipyards.

When they returned to Bath five years later, Bill spent 18 months raising funds to construct a new 55,000 square foot YMCA in Bath. This was a welcome addition to the Bath area as evidenced by the phenomenal growth in the Y’s membership. Twenty years later, Bill embarked on another project for the Y raising funds to expand child care facilities in the Bath area. As a result of this effort the Y will increase its child care openings both at the Y and at a facility on Farley Road in Brunswick (partnering with BIW on the latter), to accommodate over 200 children. Bill was very dedicated to this project, knowing its huge impact on local families.

In the early 2000s after his shipbuilding career, Bill was asked by the Libra Foundation to manage several of their Maine businesses. Until he was 85, he was chairman and CEO of Pineland Farms Natural Meats and Pineland Farms Potato Company. Both grew to be very successful Maine based operations.

Bill loved his home town of Bath, the State of Maine, his country, his family and friends.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

Bill’s survivors besides his wife, Sally, include his three children, Stephen Haggett (Dana) of Marblehead, Mass., Elisabeth White (Thomas) of Jay, and Samuel Haggett (Melissa) of Bath. His six grandchildren are Jessica Silverman and William Haggett, Moses and Samuel White, Victoria Hulbert and Tyler Haggett; two great-grandchildren also survive him, Jaxon Haggett and Sage Silverman.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Robert Dean Haggett.

A celebration of Bill’s long and remarkable life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 30 at Morse High School’s Montgomery Theater followed by a reception at the Maine Maritime Museum. Services are being coordinated by the Desmond Funeral Home in Bath and Pastor Holly Morrison, Phippsburg Congregational Church, UCC, where Bill was an active member.

