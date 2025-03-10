Protesters hit the streets in Bath over the weekend to protest the recent cuts to the federal government workforce made by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

The protesters represented Indivisible Sagadahoc — part of a larger group, Midcoast Maine Indivisible, and the national Indivisible movement — and followed up on protests the previous weekend by Indivisible Cumberland in Portland.

“This protest was organized to respond to the incredible things that are happening in our democracy,” said Jessica Mehnke, lead organizer for Indivisible Sagadahoc.

Most of the protest signs people carried on the sidewalk at the corner of Commercial and Lambard streets expressed disapproval of Musk’s efforts to slash the federal workforce and cull government contracts. Others railed against efforts to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

An estimated 70 people showed up throughout the day to protest the cuts and show support for federal workers who have lost their jobs.

“I don’t think the Democrats have been unified,” said Norma Dreyfus, an Indivisible Sagadahoc leader. “I think they need a leader, and they don’t have a spokesman who is a leader. Every time Trump comes out with a lie, there should be somebody from the Democratic Party coming in and refuting that and telling the truth.”

Other protests are in the works, with Indivisible Sagadahoc planning to set up outside the local farmers market.

