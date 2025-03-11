WEST BATH – Heather Everett, 67, of West Bath, passed away on March 5, 2025 at MidCoast Hospital

She was born on April 23, 1958, a daughter of Richard and Margie Neale.

Heather worked at Bath Memorial Hospital, Parkview Hospital, Midcoast Hospital, Maine Medical Center, and Horizons.

Heather enjoyed her gardens and the beauty of her little corner of the world. However, what brought her the most joy and gave her life meaning was helping those around her. She saved countless lives professionally – but the lives she touched in her personal life meant the most to her.

She tirelessly advocated for those that couldn’t advocate for themselves and fought for what she thought was right. A truly pure and generous spirit who’s love and toughness will be felt for generations.

She was predeceased by her parents, Brother Peter, Little Joseph. She is survived by her son Richard Everett, her brother and sister, Joel Neale and Laurel and Scott Richards and their amazing kids and grandkids, Markie, Joseph, Bailey, Madison, Mel, Joey, Tyler, Ryan, and Reese.

There will be no official service, however as a family we would love to hear everyone’s stories of how Heather touched their lives. Also at some point in the future, I would love to organize some kind of community action as a group to carry on her spirit of caring and generosity.

Please send your thoughts and stories to heatherjanesgarden@gmail.com.

She will be buried alongside her family in Waite, but for our Bath family and friends you can always visit her in spirit every sunset on Popham Beach. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Be there for someone who needs it, as often as you can.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.

Go and visit a lonely neighbor.

Call a family member or an old friend.

Make sure the kids in your community have plenty to eat.

Advocate for better medical care and better access to it for everyone.

Stand up for people who can’t always stand up for themselves.

﻿

