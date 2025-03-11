LISBON – Lester H. Chase, 77, of Lisbon, died peacefully at home with his companion Sherrie Bailey by his bedside after a short illness on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. He will always be remembered for his generosity, kindness and amazing stories, the lives of many he touched

He grew up in Freeport, attended local schools and competed in basketball and cross country. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force serving as an intercept operator in Frankfurt, Germany 1966-1970. He liked motorcycles and saw part of Germany from his BSA motorcycle while there.

After, returning home he worked as a leather cutter at Loree Footwear and G. H. Bass and as a security guard. Later, he worked as a card dealer and filler at card tables in Las Vegas casinos. He played cards with Telly Savalas and Brad Garrett. He retired from the US Postal Service and lived in Del Ray Beach, Fla. for a short time. He always returned home to Maine.

He was an avid sports fan of baseball, football and basketball and attended a few Red Sox games. He competed in many bowling tournaments and won many trophies. He liked music and at one time had a good collection of records. His mother’s whoopie pies were a favorite treat. One thing he is remembered for was taking his mother to breakfast. Lester enjoyed get togethers with family and friends.

He is survived by his companion Sherrie Bailey; his son John and his wife Star of Litchfield; brother Mark and his wife Cecile of Mechanic Falls, his sister Teri C. Welch and her husband Steve of Yarmouth; three grandsons; three nephews; many cousins; and his dog Lily.

He was predeceased by his father H. William “Daddy Bill” Chase, his mother Amy J. Crone; his wife Winnifred “Winnie” Chase; his stepdaughter Christina “Tina” Babnaw.

At his request there will be no funeral or memorial services. He just wants to be remembered by everyone.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be in

his memory to:

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

