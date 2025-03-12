In the Midcoast, we are lucky to have Amtrak trains coming as far north as Brunswick. Unfortunately, almost half of North America’s population cannot take a train to get where they want to go. What can we do about that? We can support sustainable train infrastructure by taking electric trains whenever possible, studying the transit systems of cities before we visit and planning to ride those cities’ electric trains or subways. We can also advocate for building infrastructure enabling electric high-speed trains to move us more sustainably from one place to another.

The United States has the most railroad tracks in the world, but they are primarily used for transporting freight, not people. Although high-speed rail enables passengers to travel in Europe and Asia at 125 mph regularly, projects to match that in the United States have been slow to develop. The Acela Express in our Northeast Corridor is currently the only high-speed rail in the United States, reaching speeds up to 150 mph. In China, a train that reached speeds as high as 280 mph was demonstrated in November. Why would high-speed electric rail make a difference in sustainable movement? This mode of travel has a smaller carbon footprint than driving, flying or using “regular” diesel rail, keeping us on the move while burning less fossil fuel.

We built highways across the United States in the 1950s. Should we now invest in high-speed rail? Here are some facts in favor:

Trains save energy. Using one gallon of fuel, trains can move 2,000 pounds of freight 520 miles, which is way more than trucks. Why are trains more efficient?

• Modern trains are electric (although some burn diesel to generate electricity).

• Steel wheels on steel rails have less rolling resistance than rubber tires on asphalt.

• Train cars closely follow the lead car, reducing overall wind resistance.

• Railways avoid steep inclines and declines, so less energy is wasted climbing hills.

• Trains save time. For example, in large cities, from downtown Los Angeles to San Francisco, it takes seven hours to drive, but it can take just three hours by high-speed train.

The potential benefits of high-speed rail include:

• Reduced carbon emissions.

• Economic development surrounding train stations.

• Improved regional connectivity.

• More options for travel in extreme weather conditions.

• Reduced airport and highway congestion.

Why aren’t we building a high-speed passenger train system between cities (except the $128 billion line from Los Angeles to San Francisco)? The short answer is that we spent public money for transportation on interstate highways. Each state now owns the highways within its borders and pays for their upkeep. But the train tracks largely remain privately owned and are used for freight, not passenger traffic. Public infrastructure budgets are stretched thin, paying for roads and bridges that cars and trucks can use. Another reason is that ride-hailing has changed the way people move around. We can hail a ride in 10,000 cities across 71 countries and pay the fare without cash. A 2022 study found that 19% of adults reported using ride-hailing in the last month, compared to 16% who had ridden a bus and 10% who had ridden a subway or commuter train.

Before we have the chance to ride high-speed passenger rail in the United States, we can ride low-speed electric commuter rail in many cities and low-speed trains on the East Coast right into Brunswick. A combination of public and private sector involvement, encouraged by eager riders, will need to link up to bring the most sustainable mode of inter-city transportation to our hemisphere for the benefit of our whole planet.

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to “One Step This Week.”

