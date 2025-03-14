LENOX, Mass. – Marie J. Cloutier, 84, passed away on Nov. 16, 2024, in Lenox, Massachusetts, after a long illness. Born in Brunswick on Dec. 8, 1939, to Marieanne and Andre Cloutier, she rose from economic hardship to success on Wall Street. Marie graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick and then from Biddeford High School in 1958. After moving to New York City, she earned a master’s in French literature at Columbia University, and a master’s in business from Fordham University.

Marie worked for the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, American Express, and Goldman Sachs. She volunteered as a computer instructor for women’s adult education, supporting women in gaining technical skills. A true Renaissance woman, Marie enjoyed theater, literature, music, and film, attending events from Mahler symphonies to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. She was an avid skier and frequented peaks in Europe and the Western United States.

Marie converted her apartment building in Lenox to condominiums, calling it her “Symphony of Condominiums.”

She is survived by her brother, Andrew Jr.; nephews, Andrew Cloutier III, Daniel Cloutier, and Keith Cloutier; cousins, Gabriel Choquette, Theresa Lish, Phyllis Buffum, Charles Cole Jr., and James Cole; longtime friends, Vera Mulherin, Dale Robert McCausland, and Robin Tiernan. Her tombstone reads, “Voila tout, C’est la vie” (That’s all, that’s life).

Marie Cloutier’s life was rich with passion, intellect, and generosity.

