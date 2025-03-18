BRUNSWICK – Dennis E. Randall, 74, died March 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born on June 22, 1950, in Dexter, son of Donald and Betty (Ferris) Randall.

Dennis graduated from Higgins Classical Institute, setting many records earning many awards for cross country and boxing. He attended University of Maine before joining the Air Force, where he served as Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

A renaissance man throughout his life, he held a Black Belt in Shaolin Kempo, was an accomplished computer system expert, worked in hospitality management, owned a successful dairy farm, and enjoyed “retirement’ as an optician. Wherever he worked, his wit, wisdom, and kind heart quickly gained him loyal followers of employees and customers.

Dennis lived in Brunswick with his wife, his “pretty little French girl,” Claudette. They shared a joyous 25 years together, full of love, caring, and happiness; and shared that joy and love with their families. One of Dennis’ greatest joys was spending time with and sharing his love for his daughters and granddaughters.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Claudette; his daughter, Melanie Randall of Brunswick and her partner Devore Culver; his daughter Dawn Smith of Bradford and her husband Christopher Smith; grandchildren Brynn Reese, Sophia Pearson, Mariah Smith; brother David Randall and his wife Lisa; stepson Adam Gamache and his wife Stephanie, and their children, Alivia, AJ, Halle, and Cara; stepdaughter Angela Shambarger and her husband, Greg, and children Geoffrey and Benjamin Shambarger; stepson Joel Gamache and his wife Janice, and daughter Violet.

Friends and family can join Dennis’ family on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street in Bath, to share loving memories. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 11 a.m., at Open Bible Baptist Church, 12 Lenfest Lane, Bath.

