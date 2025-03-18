SURPRISE, Ariz. – Just Wold was an adventurer. From daring, life-and-limb-endangering childhood escapades in Bath to fighting the Korean War and serving in the National Guard. Whether it was leading lost hunters out of the North Woods or rescuing distressed boaters on Lake Pemaquid, Just rarely stood still.

Born in 1930 in Bath, Maine, his parents lived on Court Street among the cluster of Wold family homes. His paternal grandparents, Just and Tilly, anchored the group. They had emigrated from Norway and Sweden during The Great Migration in the 1890s, and their Scandinavian influence on the family was strong.

His mother, Celia LeFebvre Wold, was descended from French ancestors who had migrated to Canada and instilled in her a love of culture, art and language. His father, Just Leslie Wold, was a laborer at the Hyde Windlass factory. Their summer cottage, at Brigham’s Cove in West Bath, was where Just and his brother Lawrence learned to sail, fish and swim.

After his Army Intelligence stint in Korea, Just joined the Brunswick Naval Air Station as Communications Officer as one of the first non-Naval officers in the country. His job took him on military flights all over the world, from the Azores and Spain to Iceland, Japan and Germany.

In 1953 he married his childhood sweetheart Jeanne Leonard, whom he had met in dance class when they were children. They settled in Woolwich, buying an old farmhouse with 100 acres of land and renovating it over the years while raising three children. His land, his trees and Tree Farm were his pride and joy. He loved nature; the mountains, forests, oceans and lakes were his home.

But Woolwich was a remote place and his children were lonely and bored in summers, driving their mother crazy. So Just bought them an island on Lake Pemaquid. It was a place where the children could meet new friends, go out in boats all day or work at the Campground. And Jeanne could enjoy peace and quiet at the island until they all came home from work. The island cemented and defined the family, creating memories that are forever cherished.

When Just retired at 55, Jeanne decided he was too young to sit around all day and she found them a project: Clarks Cove Farm in South Bristol. The 100-year-old apple orchard needed reviving, the house and barn were perfect for a B&B. Jeanne knew this would keep them both busy and healthy. Just brought 100+ apple trees back to life, some varieties had not been seen in Maine in decades. He built a cider press area in the carriage house where they sold apples and cider and Jeanne’s famous apple pies in the Fall. He turned the barn into apartments where paying guests and family stayed and enjoyed views of the orchard and pond.

In 1998 they sold the farm and moved to Florida. Four hurricanes later, they moved to Tennessee. When their beloved son, Just Aric Wold, died in 2013, they wanted to be nearer to family and followed daughter Melissa to Scottsdale, Ariz. The love of his life, Jeanne, died in 2020, and Just eventually moved to his new home in Surprise, Ariz. where he made new friends and healed.

Just is survived by his daughters, Melanie Wold Martin of London, England and Melissa Wold Salandro of Buckeye, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Zachary Havas, Nicholas Havas, Mitch Codd, Grady Codd, Brianne Weiland, Warren Martin and Kylee Wold.

Just considered his daughters’ husbands, Shamus Martin and Jerry Salandro, to be among his best friends, as well as Melanie’s first husband Peter Havas.

A celebration of Just’s life will be held in Maine at a future date.

