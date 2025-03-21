WEST BATH – Bonnie D. Belanger Goodenow, 86, of West Bath died March 6, 2025 at Hill House Assisted Living. She was born on Nov. 2, 1938, the daughter of Leon and Pauline (Buker) Belanger.
Bonnie spent many years working at the family-owned restaurant, The Galley, and then, worked over 30 years for the Bath School Department before retiring.
Bonnie was a member of the 4-H Club and the Girl Scouts for many years, and was a member of the West Bath Seaside Grange.
Over the years, Bonnie’s artistic ability shined. She filled her years with crafts, cake decorating, sewing, oil and water painting and making ceramic dolls. She enjoyed with her family and also dancing.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents; fiancée, A Burleigh Oxton; and a brother, Robert Belanger.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Bambi Libby, Lori Cox (Dany), Toni Johansen (David), Steve Goodenow (Kim) and Jodi Singletary (Jeff); as well as by eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many cousins; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Bath Elks Function Room at 9 Lombard St. in Bath on March 30 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to
Morse High School
826 Shipbuilder Dr.
Bath, ME 04530
Memo: Morse Unified Sports
