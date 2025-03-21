CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Donald Edson Caton, Sr. passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Fla. on March 9, 2025. Don was born on August 18, 1933, in New Gloucester, Maine, the son of Maurice and Hazel Grover Caton.

﻿Don grew up in Durham, Maine, graduating from Lisbon High School and then enlisted in the Air Force, serving stateside during the Korean Conflict. It was during this time he attended Radio School at Scott AFB, Illinois and met the love of his life, Lavada Albright, at a dance. They were married in 1953 moving to Ft., Bragg, Fayetteville, NC. They moved to Maine in 1954, raising their six children in the Durham, Brunswick, and Freeport area. They lived in Durham for several years before retiring to Florida.

﻿Don worked for Central Maine Power as a lineman, town rep for several towns and eventually management in the Augusta Customer Service Center. When he wasn’t working or raising their kids, he built two homes for his family in Freeport and eventually a summer retirement home on the family land in Durham. In his spare time, he and Lavada could be found at The Brunswick Golf Club where they were members for many years, forming many lifelong friendships. After retiring from CMP, he tried his hand at real estate sales before their move to Florida as snowbirds in 1988.

﻿They loved to travel, visiting every state and many countries. Summers in Maine often included shows at Maine State Music Theater, visits to Boothbay’s Coastal Botanical Gardens and time with family.

﻿Their first home in Wildwood, Fla., was on a golf course where he continued to perfect his game with neighbors/friends from Brunswick. They moved to North Port in 2011 to be near Lavada’s siblings. Another community and another excellent group of friends – golf, tennis, bridge, and travel filled his days. Never one to sit still Don volunteered for FISH, driving other seniors to doctor appointments. Returning to his daughter’s home in Maine during the summers Don could be found at People Plus, on the golf course or dancing on The Green in Brunswick during Wednesday night concerts.

﻿Don was predeceased by his parents, his adored wife, Lavada, a sister, Glenice Hutchins, and a brother, Carl. He also experienced the tragic loss of two sons Dennis and Terry Caton.

He is survived by his sister Arlene Rand, Old Orchard Beach; sons W. David and his wife Nancy (Hutchinson) of Wells, Don, Jr. and his wife Betty (Smith) of Portland, Bob and his wife Kelly (McKissock) of Moseley, Va. and his daughter Laurie Caton-Lemos and her husband Gary of Durham; sisters-in-law, Bernice Hanback of Missouri, Kathy Albright of North Port, Fla., Helen Teele of Wilton, brothers-in-law Charles Steele of Virginia and Jerry Albright of Illinois. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

﻿Don’s family would like to thank Alba Falconi, a special friend, bridge partner, dinner and concert companion whom he spent time with these last few years. Also, the neighbors who helped make life doable; Carlos and Maureen Gonzalez; Joe and Toni Lacombe and his many food fairies who helped keep him well fed.

﻿A memorial service and burial will be held later this spring in Maine.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in Don’s honor to:

Durham Friends Meeting

534 Quaker Meeting House Rd. Durham, ME 04222 or:

a church of your choice

