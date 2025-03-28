PHIPPSBURG – Dean Preston Doyle Sr., 71, of Phippsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 14, 2025.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1953, the son of Arthur and Marita Doyle. He had two brothers, Arthur Jr. And Wayne, and also a sister, Sharon. He later become the father of three children, Dean Jr., Rebecca and Diana and the grandfather of seven grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Jack, Emery, Jasper, Lilly, Addie and Abigail.

Dean grew up in West Point as a child and later graduated from Morse High School in 1972. His early work years consisted of a mix of commercial fishing and work in the trades. He then started work at BIW and graduated from the apprenticeship program and spent the rest of his 29 years there as a pipe shop supervisor. Throughout his retirement he enjoyed doing projects around the house with his girlfriend, Lori Bourgeois and many others. He will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date, details will be posted. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

