LEESBURG, Fla. – Dr. Gilbert R. “Gil” Grimes, a devoted physician, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Leesburg, Fla., on March 11, 2025, at the remarkable age of 96. He was surrounded by his loving family and his ever-faithful dog, Chan (#3).

Born on Aug. 16, 1928, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Edward G. and Mary Voros Grimes, Gil grew up in Rahway, N.J., where he graduated from Rahway High School in 1946. Known for his sharp wit, he was voted “Class Wit” by his peers. He participated in track and hockey, though he never played a game, and often spent time visiting the Bronx Zoo or ocean fishing off Wildwood, N.J.

In 1946, Gil enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as a private first class and was honorably discharged in 1947. He then worked at Merck and Co. for three years before pursuing higher education at Bates College in Lewiston. From 1950 to 1954, he earned a B.S. in Biology while also teaching Botany to underclassmen, serving as senior class president, and actively participating in the Bates Outing Club.

In 1954, Gil married Norma “Marlene” Raugh and soon after enrolled at Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa. He graduated with a Doctorate in Medicine in 1958 and completed his residency at Boston Floating Hospital along with a Fellowship in Nutrition at Children’s Hospital.

In 1959, Gil and Marlene moved to Lewiston, where he joined Dr. Russell Morrisette’s pediatric practice. Over time, Dr. Cornelia Tiongson joined the practice as well. That same year, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the Medical Corps and assigned to the 333rd General Hospital based in Auburn. For over three decades, he dedicated himself to pediatric care before retiring in 1992. Even after retirement, he continued practicing part-time at Martin’s Point in Topsham.

In 1972, the family moved to Bailey Island, transforming their summer cabin into a year-round home while maintaining deep connections with old friends and forming new ones. For nearly two decades, Gil commuted to Lewiston for work, often staying overnight on an office cot while on call at Central Maine General Hospital (now CMMC) or St. Mary’s Hospital.

In 1993, Gil and Marlene purchased a home in Naples, Fla., becoming seasonal residents before settling permanently in Leesburg’s Royal Highlands community in 1998. They embraced their new surroundings with enthusiasm and formed lasting friendships. Passionate about travel, they explored destinations such as New Zealand, Germany, Australia, the Canary Islands, Hawaii, Alaska, the Virgin Islands, and numerous U.S. National Parks. They also shared a love for visiting zoos across New York City, N.Y.; Philadelphia, Pa.; San Diego, Calif.; and Germany.

Throughout his career and beyond, Dr. Grimes remained deeply committed to medicine and public health. He founded and directed the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic in Lewiston from 1962 to 1993 and served on numerous medical boards and advisory committees. His leadership roles included president of Central Maine Medical Center; president of the Maine Medical Association; president of Androscoggin Medical Society; founder and charter member of Pathways Inc.; advisor for Head Start programs; consultant for Blue Cross Blue Shield; health advisor for Lewiston School Department; physician for Bates College for 17 years; and active membership in Rotary Club and the Audubon Society.

In retirement, Gil became a Master Gardener and was considered a Master Birder by those who knew him well. He also enjoyed bowling and saltwater fishing.

Gil is survived by his children, Kathi Liscomb (Richard) of Pittston, James Grimes of Leesburg, Fla., Cynthia Alexander (Peter “Scott”) of Auburn, and Keri Grimes of Knoxville, Tenn. His legacy continues through his 10 grandchildren, Cassandra Alexander, Peter Alexander, Matthew Alexander, Brian Liscomb, Jenna Liscomb Hall, Alek Grimes, Katarina Bojarski, Max Bojarski, Ty Bojarski, and Nico Bojarski; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Marlene; and his son, Gilbert Grimes Jr.

His son James provided invaluable companionship and assistance over the years, a source of both support and humor that enriched their lives immeasurably. The Grimes family is very thankful for the help and support from the Royal Highlands community as well as Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care.

Gil and Marlene’s ashes will be privately scattered along the coast of Bailey Island per their wishes. No formal services will be held.

Dr. Grimes will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his wit and unwavering dedication to others.

Those wishing to honor Gil’s memory are encouraged to contribute to their local chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a cause close to his heart.

