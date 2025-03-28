FREEPORT – Laurajean W. Pace, 78, of Freeport, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Saturday March 15, 2025.

She was born in Freeport Jan. 25, 1947, to Jennie and Pud Wilson.

Laurajean worked at the shoe shops around town, L.L.Bean and also as an in-home caregiver. She ran a daycare for 35 years.

She had a love for her family, shopping, music and animals. She left a mark on all she encountered. Laurajean was a member of the Harraseeket Grange #9 and Pythian Sister’s.

Laurajean was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Fred Wilson and sister, Josie Dorrington.

She is survived by her brother, Stephen Wilson; lifelong partner of 51 years, Phil McKay; son, David, daughters Ann, Jolene and Bobbie Jo. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Laura, Dezirae, Alisha, Brooklyn, Alec, Jaycee and Baily Jean. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

﻿At her request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements will be announced at a later date, and are are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Pace family and sign Laurajean’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

207-449-1366

