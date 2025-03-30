I’ve been aware of Titcomb Mountain in Farmington as a winter recreation destination for years. However, I didn’t realize they had an extensive network of cross-country ski trails. I recently met a skier who praised the quality of the Titcomb Ski Area trails and added that it was possible to ride the alpine ski lift to the high point and descend the Nordic Trails. I decided to investigate.

My online research turned up some interesting information about Titcomb Mountain. The Titcomb Ski Area is run by the Farmington Ski Club and was established in 1939. The Maine Office of Tourism reports the mountain as the oldest club-operated ski area in Maine.

The Titcomb Mountain website indicates the 750-foot mountain slope includes 16 alpine trails with two ski lifts — one closed this winter. Fat-tire biking is permitted when conditions allow and the trails are open for hiking, running and biking in the summer. Important to me, over 10 miles of groomed Nordic trails provide options for beginners through advanced skiers as they branch out from the base lodge and rise to the top of the alpine trails. Unable to recruit companions, I decided on a solo visit.

The ski area provides unique trail access for Nordic skiers. Trails are open 24/7 and skiers are asked to leave a $10 donation in a drop box located outside the lodge. Lift tickets are free for seniors 70 and over — an incentive for me.

When I arrived early afternoon on a cool, cloudy March day, only a handful of vehicles were parked next to the Nordic ski trailhead where two skiers were departing. The alpine ski lifts were not operating and the lodge was closed, but a helpful trail worker directed me to the donation drop box.

Prior to leaving home, I printed a trail map from the ski area website. My goal was to ski long, gradual trails on the left of the downhill section to the top of the mountain and then complete a loop by descending the shorter, steeper Nordic trails on the opposite side. If time permitted and the lift was running when I finished, I planned to ride it to the top and complete a second descent.

A skier was returning as I started on the well-groomed, easy Cedar Swamp Trail. He advised that continuing on the exterior trails would provide the easiest climb to the summit. I found the quality of the grooming to be exceptional throughout my journey.

A gentle upward gradient continued when I entered Turnpike Trail. The tracks were fast and I quickly glided along to a sharp right turn onto Ridge Road Trail, which began with a steep ascent. Initially, I used the herring-bone technique to climb Ridge Road. However, a kick and glide was effective on the remainder of the primarily moderate incline.

Overall, the signage on the trail system is quite good. However, according to the trail map, skiers who want to continue up the ridge must follow Stonewall Alley to Roller Coaster Trail before arriving at the top of the alpine section. I never found a sign for Stonewall Alley but assume I skied it. The views of western Maine from the summit were outstanding.

Nordic skiers can choose between an intermediate and advanced descent on the steep side of the trail network. I selected the intermediate Wild Acres Trail. It was a good choice for me as I found the twisting, sometimes precipitous path stimulating but challenging. The excellent grooming was invaluable for controlling my speed.

The scene was dramatically different when I returned to the base lodge. The parking lot was full, the ski lift running and scores of youngsters from Farmington schools were assembled in groups at the foot of the mountain. The students were obviously training for both Nordic and downhill ski racing. Much of the trail network was crowded with determined young competitors.

I decided to bypass the ski lift and retrace my original route to upper Ridge Road and back. I wasn’t alone as several parents and grandparents were enjoying the less-traveled route. Next time, I’ll start skiing earlier in the day.

