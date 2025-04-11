BATH – John W. Bliss, 90, died on March 27, 2025 at his home in Bath.
He was born in Cambridge, Mass, and grew up in Greenwich, Conn. He spent his summers in Georgetown with fond memories of racing sailboats, and catching crabs and pollock with his brother.
An intellectual, and creative thinker, he was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, and Amherst College.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed extensive travel, meeting new people, and networking. His overriding love however, was thinking about and developing innovative ideas, products, and potential tech startup companies.
His most successful venture was the development and launch of the 33rd Floor Corporation in Boston, Mass. Established in the 1980s, the 33rd Floor provided office space, tech support, and consultative services to more than 40 new businesses. He remained passionately interested in start-up culture and entrepreneurship until his last breath.
John and Caroline moved to Bath in the early 2000s. He continued to spend his summers at the Georgetown family property, designing, executing and thinking about improvements to the original structure.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Layne, his son, John, daughter-in-law, Stacy Brenner; his two grandchildren, Emma and Flora; and his brother, Howard.
He will be buried in South Freeport, where his maternal family roots were originally established.
John was a visionary, a dreamer, an idealist, and an adventurous thinker. He will be missed and fondly remembered by many.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.