BATH – John W. Bliss, 90, died on March 27, 2025 at his home in Bath.

He was born in Cambridge, Mass, and grew up in Greenwich, Conn. He spent his summers in Georgetown with fond memories of racing sailboats, and catching crabs and pollock with his brother.

An intellectual, and creative thinker, he was a graduate of Deerfield Academy, and Amherst College.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed extensive travel, meeting new people, and networking. His overriding love however, was thinking about and developing innovative ideas, products, and potential tech startup companies.

His most successful venture was the development and launch of the 33rd Floor Corporation in Boston, Mass. Established in the 1980s, the 33rd Floor provided office space, tech support, and consultative services to more than 40 new businesses. He remained passionately interested in start-up culture and entrepreneurship until his last breath.

John and Caroline moved to Bath in the early 2000s. He continued to spend his summers at the Georgetown family property, designing, executing and thinking about improvements to the original structure.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Layne, his son, John, daughter-in-law, Stacy Brenner; his two grandchildren, Emma and Flora; and his brother, Howard.

He will be buried in South Freeport, where his maternal family roots were originally established.

John was a visionary, a dreamer, an idealist, and an adventurous thinker. He will be missed and fondly remembered by many.

