In recognition of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, the Landing Y in Brunswick is highlighting a series of programs that offer support, empowerment and connection for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

This month, the Landing Y, as part of the Bath Area Family YMCA, is offering Practical Parkinson’s, an interactive series that provides real-world advice, resources and tools to help people with Parkinson’s navigate everyday life. Each session features an occupational therapist sharing strategies and insights while guiding Y members living with Parkinson’s through each program.

“In my 2 1/2 years at the Landing YMCA, these programs have become one of the most meaningful parts of my work,” said Catherine Johnson, executive director of the Landing Y. “The impact from these classes and support groups goes far beyond fitness — the energy, resistance and connection is truly inspiring.”

Studies show that exercise and other activities built around functional movement help slow the progression of Parkinson’s symptoms.

One such program is Rock Steady Boxing — now in its ninth year — a non-contact boxing fitness class, which remains a cornerstone of the YMCA’s Parkinson’s programming. The exercise programs are offered at no additional cost to Y members, with no prior boxing experience required to participate in the class. However, a physician’s medical release is necessary to participate.

“Rock Steady Boxing is a program designed to challenge the perceived limits of participants with Parkinson’s disease,” said Cate Parker, director of community health and wellness at MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital.

Another program is a group fitness class called Exercise for Parkinson’s, which offers a welcoming environment for individuals managing Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions. The group fitness class combines functional movement to improve walking, balance and everyday movements with speech therapy to strengthen vocals, articulation and facial expression.

“When you’re living with Parkinson’s, you can feel like you’re the only person in the world going through this,” said John Lemon, a Brunswick resident and YMCA member living with Parkinson’s disease. “There is nowhere else to go in the area, so having these programs at the Y makes it a great place for people with Parkinson’s to connect and learn from each other.”

Lemon said the programs offered at the Brunswick YMCA have helped to combat feelings of isolation and foster community with people living with Parkinson’s disease.

“There aren’t many resources to learn how to tie your shoes or put on a jacket or even get up from a chair when you’re living with Parkinson’s,” Lemon said. “We’ve talked to each other about the things we’re finding difficult in our lives and offering a practical, interactive discussion series to support one another.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, degenerative, neurological disorder that primarily affects movement, leading to symptoms like tremors, muscle rigidity, slowed movement and difficulties with balance. The disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States, with around 1 million people living with Parkinson’s disease and approximately 90,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

