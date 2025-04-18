BRUNSWICK – Doreen Alice Wakely, 99, of Topsham died Monday April 14, 2025, at Maine Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born at home in Brantham, Suffolk England on July 27, 1925, a daughter of the late Francis and Alice Hunt.

﻿She was a member of the Shakespeare Club and the Garden Club of Topsham. She was an avid reader, gardener, cook, birdwatcher, “Jeopardy” fan, and in her youth a runner. She had an eclectic and diverse group of friends throughout her life.

﻿She married Harrison Wakely while he was in the Army Air Corps as an M.P. in England on April 10, 1945. After the war they moved to Lisbon Falls, and then built their home in Topsham, and where she resided for 70 years, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

﻿Doreen is survived by her three sons, David and his wife Christine of Warren, Mark and his wife Anita of Topsham, and Stanley and his wife Annette of Brunswick. She leaves behind a sister Margaret “Margie” Crampin, along with other family members in England. She also leaves seven grand-children and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, a brother Stanley, and sisters Molly, Ruby, and Dot.

﻿You are invited to share your condolences and memories of Doreen with her family through her online guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/maine/lisbon-falls/crosman-funeral-home/1652

﻿Burial at the Maine Veteran’s cemetery in Augusta will be private.

In lieu of flowers,

charitable contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in her memory

﻿

Copy the Story Link