BRUNSWICK – George Patrick Tetu, 96, of Brunswick, passed away on April 8, 2025. Born in Brunswick on March 16, 1929, to Ludger and Ildea Tetu, George attended St. John’s School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947. In 1951, he was drafted into the army and served stateside during the Korean War. Mr. Tetu was proud to be a veteran and a member of the American Legion.

In 1953 George married Simonne Pelletier. They celebrated over 62 years of marriage. Together they raised a family, built a beautiful house, served their community, traveled often, enjoyed the company of lifelong friends and neighbors, and spoiled their grandchildren. Mr. Tetu (or “Toots”) was known for fixing things and always coming to the rescue with his immaculately cared for tools. He was also known for his perfectly manicured yard.

George was a devout Catholic who attended mass every weekend, no matter where he was. His travel plans always included the location of the closest church. He kept a rosary at his bedside and a bible in every room in the house.

George was a dedicated Telephone Specialist, serving the telecommunications industry and the Brunswick Naval Air Station as a civilian for many years before his retirement. His commitment and work-ethic were second to none, and he was well-respected by his peers. Apart from his work, George was a loving family man who took pride in his role as a father and Pepere to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving George are his children, Tom Tetu, Tim Tetu and his wife Sylvia, Lisa Nickerson and her husband Harold, and Lynn Yuodsnukis and her husband Alan. He was lovingly called Pep by his grandchildren, Kristie Nickerson, Noah Tetu, Olivia Diaz, Danielle McIntyre, Korin Fisher, Alesa Falcone, and Emily Yuodsnukis, as well as his great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased nine years by his loving wife Simonne, brother Forrest Tetu, sister Yvette Caron, and his son Michael Tetu.

George’s family would like to thank the caring staff at MidCoast Hospital, the Bodwell House, and the special people at Thornton Hall.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 23 at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, with a reception to follow at the same location. A private family committal will be held at a later date.

We invite all who knew and loved George to share their memories, stories, and photos on his memorial page at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Your contributions will serve as a comforting reminder of George’s impactful life and the love he shared with all who knew him.﻿

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to People Plus, formerly known as the 55 Plus Center in Brunswick, where George found a community who gave him great joy and comfort.

Copy the Story Link