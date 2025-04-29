SOUTH PARIS – George Walter Fuller, 78, passed away Dec. 30, 2024 at Gosnell House in Scarborough.

George was born April 15, 1946 in Delaware to William and Irene Fuller. After moving several times the family settled in Eliot where George and several of his siblings graduated from Eliot High School.

The second born to a family of seven children, George was predeceased by his older brother, William, and is survived by his siblings Kathleen, David, Jonathan, Mary and Louise; his four children; and grandchild, William; as well as several nieces and nephews.

George lived his adult life in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Albuquerque, N.M. at the College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande where he began his lifelong writing of poetry.

George found meaning and connection with nature and the land. He worked with his hands and loved the simplicity of natural forms, and the rough beauty of New England and it’s buildings.

He was an excellent cook and had been perfecting his bread recipe for over 50 years. In addition to cooking, he enjoyed gardening, canning, pickling and reading.

George served in the Air Force as had his father. His greatest accomplishment and proudest achievement being his four children, Zeb, Izzy, Benjamin and Samuel. He saw each of them as perfect, and in his eyes, they could never have been any different than they are.

Friends and family are invited to attend the internment at Mount Pleasant cemetery in Elliot Maine at 2 p.m. May 16.

