PORTLAND – Timothy Jon Richard, 29, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, Saturday, April 26, 2025, at his residence. He was born April 22, 1996, in Farmington, the son of Jon and Lisa (Punch) Richard. Tim was a 2014 graduate of Spruce Mountain High School, being the first year of the school consolidation. He worked as the front-end manager at the Residence Inn, and most recently at the front desk at The Press Hotel in Portland, a job that suited him so well because of his love of meeting people and helping others. On one especially cold night this winter, an unhoused woman in Portland came into the Press while Tim was working the front desk, in need of a helping hand. Tim paid her fare to get somewhere safe and warm, gave her money to get a meal, and a coworker provided a warm coat. When Tim shared this, he only wished he could have done more. His heart was so big. Compassion and empathy were instinctive within Tim. ﻿

Tim had a giant Lego collection, and he added to his builds constantly. He shared that joy of Lego with his entire family, and went to great lengths to pick the perfect set for each of his nieces and nephews at every gift-giving occasion. If a topic interested Tim, he learned all he could about it, and Lego was no different: Tim was well-versed in the details of the Brick Economy, and he watched the fluctuations in the Lego market like many track the stock market. He made it to the Portland Expo every year for the BrickUniverse show, which was attended at one time or another by almost every member of his family. Even in an activity like Lego that can largely be a solitary endeavor, Tim knew that the real happiness in it was in sharing it with those he loved. He dragged his friends to LegoLand on his last trip to Boston in March, where he carefully put together a minifigure in his own image: Tim managed to paint his self-portrait in a way that was uniquely him. ﻿

Tim was well-traveled, and had plans to continue to explore the wider world around him. On his last trip to Key West, in January, Tim was able to go parasailing, which he looked forward to tremendously, and the experience did not disappoint. He couldn’t wait to go again. ﻿

He cherished his time with his family, and Tim was blessed to have his Gram and his Mémère and Pépère live long lives that expanded his time with them. Tim spent countless summer days on the lake with his parents aboard their boat, often accompanied by his siblings and nieces and nephews. He was an avid watertuber, engaging in tube battles with his siblings and friends, often emerging victorious as the others tumbled into the water. Tim made sure that kneeboards, wakeboards, and waterskis were added to the collection, and he enjoyed watching others enjoy being towed behind the boat as much as he loved being the one who was towed. He also shared his love of the outdoors with his friends and family, planning hikes in the area mountains and excursions to Maine’s scenic waterfalls, especially Angel Falls. ﻿

In an elementary school art project, Tim drew himself with his parents and two siblings, and wrote the words, “I am a boy who loves his family.” To that, we’d add that he loved his friends. And loved sharing the joy of being alive with those he loved and who loved him. Fare thee well, Tim. We love you more than words can tell. ﻿

Tim is survived by his parents, Jon and Lisa Richard of Livermore, his brother, Thomas L. Richard and partner, Katherine Sorokin and their son Otis, of Gray, his sister, Katherine D. Richard and partner Bradley J. Morin, their children, Madisen, Tucker, and Penelope of Mercer, his uncles and aunts, Marc Richard and wife Christine, James Richard and wife Marie, Judi Richard, Jane Richard and partner Bill Provost, Wendy Nadeau and husband Don, David Punch and wife Pamela, and Michael Punch and wife April, over a dozen beloved cousins, and countless friends, all of whom he loved, and all of whom loved him. His devoted cat, Toby, will miss him endlessly.

Tim was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jean B. “Emerie” Richard and Lucille M. Richard, maternal grandparents, David L. Punch, Jr. and Patricia T. Punch and niece Macie Joe Morin. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, May 5, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, May 4, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Tim’s family asks that donations be made in memory of Tim to The Family Restored, http://www.thefamilyrestored.org, 631 Stevens Ave., Suite 205, Portland, ME 04103.

