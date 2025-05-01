HOLLIS – Beth Libby, 82, of Hollis, died peacefully on April 24, 2025, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Beth was born in Westbrook on Oct. 5, 1942, to Richard and Alta (Elkins) Murray. Beth loved camping with family and friends, her three dogs, and most of all giving of herself to those less fortunate than her.

Beth is survived by her three sons Russell, Richard (Lisa), and Ross (Diane), two grandchildren, Kayla and Tyler, and one great grandchild, Andrew.

Beth was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Alta Murray, and her sisters, Ann Mason and Rita Loubier.

A private service will be held at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 47 Oak Street, Alfred, ME 04002. (info@autumngreenfuneral.com )

