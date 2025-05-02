BRUNSWICK – Kelli Marguerite Williams, 65 – beloved wife, daughter, mother, stepmother and grandmother – died Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Born March 13, 1960, in Brunswick to Fred Toothaker and Evone Alexander. Friends and family will remember her contagious smile, friendliness and willingness to help anyone in need.
Kelli managed the Comfort Inn in Brunswick, where she met a coworker who would later become her husband, Brad Williams. A shared workplace grew into a shared life that included crisscrossing the country, exploring.
A favorite was a road trip west on Route 66, where they visited the Grand Canyon. Drives closer to home – stopping at covered bridges or to view scenic waterfalls – were also meaningful.
There were family barbecues, which she gladly hosted. There were the beautiful birds – the ones she would feed and also watch from the window as they arrived and flew from the yard.
There was the music she enjoyed. There was her cherished pet: her cat, Chloe.
“She will be forever loved and in all our hearts,” Brad said.
Kelli is survived by her husband; mother and companion, Phil Babcock; two daughters, Kristen and Husband Geoffrey Gyse, and Tara and Tim Kieger; a stepdaughter, Miranda Williams and wife Sydney Williams; grandchildren, Elijah, Dryden, Abel and Quinn; and an aunt, Terria Elwell, whom she was raised with and was like a sister.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Kelli leaves behind innumerable friends, and she loved each of them.
A remembrance dinner is planned. Family and friends will be notified of location and time.
