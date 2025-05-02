SACO – Walter N. Tracy, 78, of Coolidge Avenue, passed away Tuesday April 29, 2025, at the Maine Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Biddeford the son of William and Mildred Huntress Tracy.
Walter attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy.
Walter then served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.
After his service, he returned home and first worked at Ace trailer, Morning Star and then to Shape as the plant engineer.
Walter and his wife Susan enjoyed camping all over New England. He also enjoyed bowling and being a person of faith.
Walter was a member of Faith Lighthouse Church of Old Orchard Beach.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Susan Tracy of Saco, a son Walter Tracy and his wife Monica of Florida, two daughters, Peggy-Sue Mowatt of Kennebunk and husband Chris, and Patty-Jo Tracy of Saco; two sisters Mildred” Peggy” Boudreau of Old Orchard Beach and Marion Levesque of Old Orchard Beach; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 2, 2025, at 1 p.m., at the Faith Lighthouse Church, 47 Smithwheel Road, Old Orchard Beach.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Faith Lighthouse Church, 47 Smithwheel Rd, Old Orchard Beach, ME
