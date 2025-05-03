BOOTHBAY – A memorial service will be held for Yvonne Kendley, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2025, at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10 a.m., followed by a committal to lay Yvonne to rest with her husband Patrick at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue in Augusta.

For a full obituary, visit Yvonne’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

