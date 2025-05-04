MANCHESTER, N.H. – With great sadness, the family of Eleanor “Ellie” (Linskey) Campbell, 86, announce her passing on April 27, 2025, in Manchester, N.H.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1938 to William and Mabel Linskey in Portland, Maine and enjoyed a childhood spent on Willard Beach with her two sisters and two brothers. She especially loved sitting by the ocean with her father with whom she shared a special bond. Ellie filled her childhood home with music, mastering violin, guitar, piano, clarinet and flute.

After graduating from South Portland High School, she attended the University of Maine at Orono. There are plenty of photographs to prove that she enjoyed the social side of college with her Alpha Chi Omega sisters as much as she enjoyed her studies. She also frequently traveled to the Maine Maritime campus to visit Ronald Brown Flint before they married in January of 1960.

In 1961, she accepted her first elementary education teaching position in South Portland, sparking a long career teaching in schools from Trumbull and Newtown, Conn., to Manchester, N.H., while raising her two children, Mark and Heather. She is fondly remembered by many as their kindergarten teacher at St. Andrew’s Musical Kindergarten. She kindled a love for music in many but when she played piano at home for her daughter, she created memories that resonate today.

Ellie also loved the beach and both Mark and Heather grew up beach-combing Crescent Beach or Higgins Beach for sand dollars or sea glass, her two favorites. Days spent searching tide pools and walking the beach were also some of the most loved and valued times remembered by friends.

Residing in New Hampshire since 1974, Ellie became very involved in the Manchester First Congregational Church. She became a member of the bell choir, immersed herself in the refugee resettlement program and spent many summers as a volunteer with church youth at the summer program at Horton Center, Pine Mountain. She was much loved for her gentle approachability and sense of humor which was also appreciated by her many private music students through the years. She led by example, including teaching her family to take time to explore and challenge oneself as she did by trekking in Nepal with a group of New Hampshire friends. It was the life experience and friend group she would treasure for years. Her love for the outdoors and a mischievous sparkle in her eyes are traits definitely shared by grandchildren, Kaileigh and Kelsea.

After the passing of her husband, Ron, she was blessed with love again, marrying Richard Campbell in 2004 in Manchester, N.H. As a couple, they enjoyed traveling together, including trips to Florida and Alaska, but Scotland was a favorite. (Although there may have been a little rivalry between the Irish Eleanor Linskey and a proud Scot!) She had a special joy growing close to Richard’s grown daughters Barbara, Virginia and Sandra, who became like her own. Ellie loved watching the girls, children and grandchildren grow and always had a special place in her heart for the little ones.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Flint of Manchester, N.H.; sister, Marilyn Linskey Clarke of Portland, brother, Steven Linskey of Falmouth.

She is forever loved by her husband, Richard Campbell of Manchester, N.H.; her son, Mark (Denise) Flint, Weare, N.H., and her daughter, Heather (Andrew) Davis, Newbury, N.H.; and granddaughters, Lt Kaileigh Davis, USN, San Diego, Calif., and Dr. Kelsea Davis, Dorchester, Mass.; brother, Robert Linskey, Portland, and sister, Laurel Shuttleworth, Redmond, Wash. Sharing in sadness are daughters by marriage, Barbara Connor and Sandra Gould, both of Hooksett, N.H., Virginia (Michael) Costa, Center Barnstead, N.H.; grandchildren Kelly (Aaron) Warren, David Gould (Esada Buco), Susannah (Richard) Smith and Andrew Petrin. Eleanor would always want great-grandchildren Samuel Smith, Logan Gould, Liam Gould, Garrett Gould and Harris Buco-Gould to know they made her smile.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, May 8, 5 to 7 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m., at First Congregational Church South Portland, in South Portland. Following a short reception in the church hall, family and friends are welcome to follow to Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth for interment. To view Eleanor’s online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, please visit https://obits.csnh.com/eleanor-campbell.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Horton Center, Pine Mt. (HortonCenter.org).

