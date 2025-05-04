WINDHAM – George “Chip” E. Lougee Jr., 75, of Windham, passed away on April 17, 2025.
Born in Bangor, Chip grew up in Brewer and Portland, and attended Deering High School. A lifelong entrepreneur, he was proudest of creating Sebago Lake Lodge and Cottages with his then-wife, Debra Collet, welcoming guests to the lake he loved.
Chip enjoyed boating on Sebago Lake, collecting and driving classic cars, fishing, riding motorcycles, and traveling to sunny destinations. He embraced life’s carefree moments and left a lasting impression with his humor, creativity, and generous spirit.
He is survived by his children, Matthew Lougee and Christina Farynaz; his close companion, Debra Collet; his sister, Susan Lougee; and grandchildren, Mila, Lucas, and Jack.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Frances Lougee; and sister, Karen Lougee.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center.
