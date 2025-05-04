PORTLAND – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hunter Wayne Magee, a bright, handsome and talented young man who left us too soon on April 28, 2025.

Making his expedited entrance into this world two weeks early on Aug. 21, 2004. He was nicknamed “Fuzzy” which after many variations turned into “Schmuzzle”. Hunter was extremely talented and excelled at everything he put his mind to, from sports to gaming and every trick and trade in between. Hunter graduated from Deering High School early, demonstrating an exceptional intellect and a passion that inspired those around him.

Hunter showed an extraordinary aptitude for welding that he discovered working alongside Zach in his garage, a craft he embraced wholeheartedly. His dedication to his work was evident in every project he undertook, and he found joy in creating and building and fixing alongside his brother, Riley and mentors Bill Sr. and Bill Jr. at Lou’s Custom Exhaust in Saco. Hunter was not just a skilled welder; he was an artist, transforming metal into beautiful sentimental pieces like flowers, bookworms and characters. He was known for his willingness to lend a hand to others who needed help with their cars, trucks, motorcycles, even lawnmowers.

Beyond his professional achievements, Hunter was a loving friend, a devoted son, uncle, and brother, a source of light in the lives of those who knew him. His laughter, kindness, and unwavering support will be deeply missed.

Hunter had a unique ability to connect with others, and his presence brought joy to many. He loved riding motorcycles, attending burnout contests, and living his life to the fullest. Hunter loved music from every genre and was always dancing and making everyone around him laugh, which gave him the alter ego nickname “Zayne”. Hunter had a love like no other for his brother, Riley and sister, Kaylee. They shared an unbreakable bond, a lifelong friendship that was rooted in love and understanding. Hunter was so excited to be Uncle Hunty to Harlow. He looked forward to his weekly breakfast with his siblings, Grampa Rick and his friends and extended family. He had an addictive love with tattoos and was currently working on a large chest piece with Ryan Fleming.

While we mourn the loss of Hunter, we also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. He will be remembered for his incredible talent, his passion for welding, and the love he shared with his family and friends.

Hunter, You left your mark on all of us. You will forever be in our hearts.

He is survived by his mom, Olivia True and dad, Josh Magee and stepmom, Alisha Seely; older brother and sister, Riley and Kaylee; nephew, Harlow; maternal and paternal grandparents; many aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends who quickly became family.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

To share memories of Hunter or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

