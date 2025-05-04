BOSCAWEN, N.H. – Lyman Abbott Cousens III, 87, passed away on April 24, 2025. Lyman was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Portland. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth and attended Cape schools and Governor’s Academy. Lyman attended Bowdoin College, graduating in 1961. At Bowdoin, as a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity, Lyman met several of his lifelong friends. After graduation he married Darien Armstrong of South Portland.

Lyman spent 20 years as a banker in Boston; Hampton, N.H.; Proctor, Vt.; and Newport, N.H. In 1989 he was named executive director of the New Hampshire Safety Council. He retired in 2008 after two open heart surgeries.

In 1992 he married Doris Ellis in Morehead City, N.C.

Lyman lived a life of giving back. He was a 52-year Rotarian and a member of the board of directors of the Boy Scout Daniel Webster Council for over forty years. He served as president of the Council and of the Northeast Region BSA and was awarded the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope. He served on the Board of Goodwill Industries of Northern New England and in 2017 was the recipient of the Spirit of Goodwill Award. Lyman served on the Boards of the Northern New England Employment Services and The Friendly Kitchen and volunteered as a driver for the Friends Program.

In his community of Boscawen, N.H., Lyman served as chair of the Zoning Board, a member of the Old Home Day Committee and Conservation Commission, and trustee of the Trust Funds. In 2013 he was named Boscawen’s Citizen of the Year.

Lyman was an avid golfer and a member of the Canterbury Woods Country Club. His golfing highlights were the annual trips with his Bowdoin friends to courses around the world.

He was a proud member of Concord’s Snowshoe Club, where his sense of humor and storytelling prowess were much appreciated. His friends there offered kindness and support to Lyman and his family during his period of illness.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Doris; son, Stephen and his wife Patty of Sunapee, N.H., daughter, Kim and her husband Jonathan of San Jose, Calif., daughter, Karen and her husband Doug of Renton, Wash.; his grandchildren, Zachary (Allison), Emily (Tom Weir), Maryann, Molly, Lilly, Ben, and Jack; and his two great-grandsons, Grant Lyman Cousens and Austin Fitzgerald Cousens Weir. He is also survived by his loving sister, Barbara Cousens of South Portland; his niece, Lisa Taylor and nephew, Bill Taylor; and his cousin, John Carnochan (Lois) of Somers, N.Y.

Lyman was predeceased by his parents, Lyman, Jr. and Helen; brother, Bill; and grand-nephew, Nolan Irish.

Friends, family, and casual acquaintances loved Lyman for his kindness, positive attitude, and wicked sense of humor. He maintained these qualities through his long illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a time and place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Granite VNA, and/or Boys and Girls Clubs of Central and Northern New Hampshire.

