WINDHAM – David A. Kaplan, Sr., 75, of Windham, passed away on March 12, 2025. He was born on April 23, 1949, in Portland, Maine.
David graduated from Portland High School in 1967 and began his career in the industrial supply business. Through decades of commitment and perseverance, David built a respected name for himself in the industry.
After marrying his high school sweetheart in June 1969, he enlisted in the National Guard. His service reflected the same sense of responsibility and integrity that he brought to every aspect of his life. David found great joy in spending time outdoors, especially working in the yard-a pastime that brought him peace and satisfaction.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Constance M. (Dyer) Kaplan; their children, David Kaplan Jr., wife Patricia and their children Alex, Hannah, Christina and Julia; Jennifer Robeau, husband Kenneth and their children Emma and Olivia of Worcester, Mass.; and Jeff Kaplan, wife Sarah and their children Eliana and Ethan.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Kathy Astley and husband John, Teresa Biggie and husband Edgar, and his brother Robert Kaplan. David was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (Brown) and Basil Kaplan.
A church service will be held at St. Pius X Church in Portland on May 14 at 10 a.m.”
