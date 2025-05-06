GORHAM – Steven Joseph Curtis, 76, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

﻿The second youngest of four siblings, Steve was born to Thomas Reginald and Caroline Gaiko Curtis in Randolph, Vt. After graduating from Rochester High School in 1967, Steve joined the Navy, serving several years as a Boilerman before transitioning to the Coast Guard. He took great pride in being a Plank Owner of the USS John F. Kennedy. His military service brought him to Portland, following his discharge from the Coast Guard Steve worked for many years at UNUM in Portland.

﻿Steve lived a full life of many adventures and many friends along the way. He was a kind soul who was well-liked by all. He shared a special bond with his sister Diane, often driving all the way from Portland to White River Junction, just to meet her for lunch. They also shared a love for their motorcycles, often going on rides together. Steve even did a solo cross-country trip on his Honda Goldwing that took him over two months long to complete.

﻿Steve is survived by his daughter, Lyn (Chad) Beeder of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Diane (Bill) Johns of White River Jct., Vt. and Susanne (Doug) Masson of Cambridge, Vt., brother, Ronald (Cathy) Curtis of Maryville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Damien Beeder and Jordan Curtis; as well as two close friends, Katelyn and Emily who were there for him whenever he needed them.

﻿He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Brandi.

A graveside service in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester, Vt. will be announced at a later date. Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made in an online guestbook found at http://www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice

