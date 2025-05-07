BUXTON – Rachel Gallant, 54, of Buxton, wife of Larry, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 3, 2025, at Maine Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 11, at the Old Robie School at Little Falls, 668 Gray Road, Gorham, Maine 04038, from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. A private burial will later be held at Highland Cemetery in Buxton.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Copy the Story Link