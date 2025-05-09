WINDHAM – Amerise “Risa” Luce, 75, a resident of Windham, passed away Dec. 20, 2024. We’d like to officially announce a celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Windham Veterans Center located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham (behind Hannaford Supermarket). Celebration hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Please bring your fondest memories/stories to share.Arrangements by Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Messages of condolences may be sent to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

