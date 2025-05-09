PORTLAND – Ross R. Dolan passed away on March 29, 2025, at his home in Portland, Maine. Born on Dec. 30, 1987, in Belfast Maine, he was 37 years old.

Ross graduated in 2006 as co- valedictorian of his class, (he was always good at sharing) and his speech is remembered as thoughtful, literary, wise, funny and above all, imaginative, all terms that describe the very essence of Ross.

He attended George Washington University in Washington D.C., returning to Maine to attend Southern Maine Community College where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering leading him to an 8-year career at Texas Instruments.

Ross was an adventurer with an insatiable curiosity prompting him to explore what is under the earth’s surface, the oceans, and above in the clouds. Scuba diving and underwater photography led him to the water, gem hunting led him to dig beneath the surface of the earth and he took to the skies earning his pilot’s license and touching the clouds with his first solo flight from Portland in 2018.

Ross was a jeweler by trade. Crafting pieces of art in silver, gold and the stones he loved to source at gem shows across the country. He enjoyed being a member of Factory 3 in Portland where he made magic in his beloved studio and was represented by Maine Craft Portland.

Ross was charismatic, known to be generous and kind with an infectious laugh and engaging smile that led him to make friends wherever he traveled.

In his graduation speech he quoted Hunter S. Thompson, “There he goes, one of God’s own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live and too rare to die.” Ross lives on in all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra J. Dolan and his brother Alec C. Dolan. He was predeceased by his loving father, Richard Dolan.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Sunday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m. at The Irish Heritage Center at 34 Gray Street, Portland, Maine.

