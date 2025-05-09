BRUNSWICK – Anthony Michael Masulaitis, 77, passed away on April 27, 2025, in Brunswick. A devoted Catholic, proud Navy veteran, and passionate train enthusiast, Anthony lived a life marked by service, curiosity, and deep family bonds.

Born on August 24, 1947, in Holden, Mass., Anthony was the son of Anthony and Nellie Masulaitis. From an early age, he demonstrated a strong sense of faith and commitment to community. He began his journey as an altar boy at St. Thomas-a-Becket and continued his lifelong devotion to the Church as an altar server and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Anthony’s dedication extended beyond his faith into his education and professional pursuits.

He earned an Associate of Science degree from Franklin Institute before continuing on to receive a Bachelor of Science from Worcester State College. His academic journey culminated with a Master of Science from Oswego University—an achievement that reflected his enduring love of learning. In 1967, Anthony answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. He served honorably as a radio operator until 1973. During his time in the Navy, he attended both basic electricity and electronics school as well.

Anthony had a profound love for trains that blossomed into a lifelong passion. His extensive train collection was a source of great pride and joy. He was also an active member of a local train club where he shared this enthusiasm with fellow hobbyists. His admiration for military history led him to attend numerous ship christenings over the years—events that combined his respect for service with his appreciation for tradition and ceremony. Family was central to Anthony’s life.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 44 yrs, Treva L. (Pamer) Masulaitis; his parents Anthony and Nellie Masulaitis; and his brother Michael A Masulaitis. He is lovingly remembered by his sisters Mary Ann Lish and Anele Johnson; niece Dawn Marie Lish, nephews Mike Lish (wife Toby), Jay Lish, Joshua Johnson, and Christopher Johnson; great-niece Ryan; as well as many cousins and friends who cherished his warmth and generosity.

Anthony will be remembered not only for his accomplishments but also for the kindness he extended to those around him—as a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor. May Anthony’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him and may he rest in eternal peace.

A Memorial Mass will be held on May 14, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St. Graveside burial following Mass.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link