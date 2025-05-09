FALMOUTH – E. Marie Manganello, 79, passed away May 7, 2025, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was affectionately known to her close friends and family as Ree Ree, Nanny, and Mom. Marie was born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Portland, the daughter of the late Timothy Sr. and E. Marie (Hansen) O’Donovan.

﻿Marie spent her childhood between Portland and Falmouth, most namely spending summers on Underwood Road in Falmouth with her family. Her younger brother, Michael, took on the property after their grandparents passed and they shared years of laughter and fun by the water. Their time spent in that home shaped their inevitable and unbreakable bond as siblings.

﻿Marie graduated from Portland High School in 1964 and married her high school sweetheart, Ed Manganello, in 1968. They shared a loving marriage for 57 years. Ed affectionately recalls that he “always knew where he stood, at every second of every day.” She was a graceful force to be reckoned with. Over the course of their marriage, they moved 13 times; enjoying renovating and redesigning their spaces as their lives changed.

﻿Early in their relationship, they decided that she would take on the most important role anyone can have — a stay at home mom. She was a vigilant, dedicated, and caring presence in her children’s lives. This carried on into her role as a grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids doing holiday crafts, baking, and was known for a practical joke or two. She never failed to remember “back to school” shopping and any other special occasion. All her grandkids knew that an afternoon with Nanny meant at least one trip to the ice cream store or a happy meal if they asked nicely.

﻿She attended Catholic schools in her youth, which helped shape her strong moral compass. Faith was a cornerstone of her life. She served as a Eucharistic minister in the Catholic Church and later served on the board of directors at Catholic Charities. She made a habit of visiting her lifelong friends, the Sisters of the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph’s convent in Saco. She never missed a craft fair or opportunity to support the women of the church.

﻿She was also a truly great friend — loyal, thoughtful, and always ready with a kind word or a helping hand. Her warmth and generosity left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She and her closest friends developed a tradition they called “Cheers.” It was a close group of friends who had wonderful chemistry, lots of history together, an enviable bond – and they loved to have fun. The group would gather on a Friday night, with food and drinks and no shortage of laughter.

﻿She was thoughtful and generous. If someone mentioned that they liked something in her presence, it was not uncommon for a similar item to be dropped off on their doorstep the next day with a kind, handwritten note.

﻿Marie was predeceased by her three brothers, Peter, Timothy, and Michael O’Donovan, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her devoted husband, Edward P. Manganello; her three children and their families, Edward D. Manganello and his wife Elizabeth, and their son, Sam; Carla Manganello and her husband Jeff Allen, and their sons, Sean and Max; and Nicola Manganello and her husband Jim Harnden, and their daughters, Maeve and Katie.

﻿She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and countless friends, whose lives she touched and who will share her stories for generations to come.

﻿A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth; followed by a gathering from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Royal River Grill House, 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Marie’s Memorial Page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

