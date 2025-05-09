RICHMOND – Blake Jarrod Sandelin, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2025 in New Bedford, Mass.

Blake was born Oct. 15, 1981 to Elsie (Kamps) and Hugo Sandelin. Blake’s love of sports and the Maine outdoors carried on from childhood until his last days, where he was often found on the water or in the woods.

Besides his parents, Blake is survived by his sister, Megan, Kyle and Keith Taylor; his children, Brad Sandelin, Madison Bell, Mackenzie Sandelin and Haven Clifford; granddaughter, Amara; and many aunts, uncles; and cousins.

A private service for family will take place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Brunswick. A celebration of life will be planned for May 31 at 11 a.m., at his parents’ home, in Richmond, when we can join together outside in Blake’s element.

“But God will redeem my soul from the power of the grave, for He shall receive me. Psalm 49:15”

