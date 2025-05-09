Janice (Buzzell) Burgess

CALAIS – Janice (Buzzell) Burgess, 68, formerly of Calais, passed away at Maine Medical Center on April 22, 2025 with family by her side. She was a homemaker, loved cooking and helping others, especially family.

Surviving family members are her mother, Phyllis Buzzell; sisters Brenda, Lorraine, Sandra, Sherry, Edna, brother, Edward; daughter, Bobbi Jo Alley of Beals Island; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Edward Buzzell; sister, Joan (Buzzell) Denley.

She is sadly missed and is now another angel in Heaven.

Cremation was held at Advantage Funeral Home in Portland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

