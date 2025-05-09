BRUNSWICK – Joanne Eliot Moore, 83, passed away peacefully while with her family on Sunday, March 23, 2025. She was born in Brownsville, Vt. on Feb. 4, 1942, to Robert F. and Martha Eliot.

After graduating from Norway High School in 1960, she spent time traveling the country, where she would discover her favorite author, John Steinbeck, whose books she was still reading until her passing.

After traveling the country, Joanne returned to Maine and met her husband of 40 years, Robert E. Moore. They lived in Bath together for more than 20 years, where she became politically active within the city, writing many opinion pieces, as well as paid articles for the Times Record.

Joanne was a life-long artist, gardener, animal-lover, and a passionate connoisseur of old British movies and Depression Era research. Bob and Joanne loved feeding the birds and squirrels and enjoyed coffee and smokes with their friends and neighbors- especially with the Bisson Family.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents; her brother, John Eliot, and her husband Robert Moore. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Boyer; and her grandchildren, Caleb, Sophie, Hope and Grace.

A celebration of Joanne’s life and her late husband, Bob, is scheduled around lunch on Sept. 21, at the shelter at Reid State Park. Please join us, bring a dish (and a smoke) and never forget to “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

