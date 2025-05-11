BUXTON – Craig Wendell Johnson of Buxton passed peacefully at home on May 6, 2025, after a long illness. He was born Sept. 26, 1954, to Vera L. Johnson and Frederick R. Johnson.
Craig grew up in South Portland where he started many lifelong friendships. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1973. He became an optician, a profession that served him well for many years. Craig was artistic and loved to work with his hands. He could make or fix just about anything from cars to electronics. An avid reader and learner with wide-ranging interests, he was an independent and big picture thinker who did not settle for quick or easy answers to life’s challenges.
“Time: Something which is as simple as a thought and as important as life itself.”
— Craig W. Johnson, 1970
Craig is survived by his mother, Vera L. Johnson of South Portland; his daughter, Stacie Leigh Ericson of Sanford; and four grandchildren, Baileigh McGoon, Brianna McGoon, Gavin Ericson, and Mia Ericson. Also surviving are his sister Karen Sumner of Falmouth, and his sister Lisa Janosik of Old Orchard Beach; and his nieces Sarah Janosik, Samantha Janosik, and Selena Campenella.
A graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery, 881 Highland Avenue, South Portland, on June 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Craig’s memory can be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine
