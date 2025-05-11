SCARBOROUGH – George C. Grovo, 90, passed away on Dec. 28, 2024. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 20 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish. The full obituary is available at http://www.mainefuneral.com

